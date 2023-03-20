RELEASE THE MAHATMA!

THE great anniversary has come and gone, the anniversary of an event which it will be impossible for future generations of either Englishmen or Indians to look back to without feelings of amazement and grief. At the time of writing, we have but an imperfect knowledge of the manner in which the day was observed in different parts of the country. Of one thing, however, we are certain. The thought that must have been uppermost in the mind of every true Indian during the day was how to secure the release of Mahatma Gandhi. Every day that the Mahatma is in prison adds to the sense of humiliation of the country and to the volume and intensity of discontent and dissatisfaction among the people, and makes the restoration of the mutual understanding between Englishmen and Indians and between officials and non-officials more difficult. It is easy for Englishmen and for officials, yes, also for some among our own countrymen, to pretend and even to make themselves believe during the day, when there is little time for serious thought, that Mahatma Gandhi and his comrades are only suffering the consequences of their own actions. But what of the solitude of the night, when they are in their chambers and are still? How many of them can honestly say that in those frightful hours they do not feel as the rest of the country does, that they do not genuinely share the regret of the judge to whom it fell to pass a shocking sentence on the Mahatma, that a man whom millions of his countrymen look upon as a great patriot and a great leader, whom as a matter of fact, they respect and revere beyond all other living men should be deprived of his liberty?