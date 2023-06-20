RELEASE THE MAHATMA

AS will have been seen from a telegram published yesterday one of the resolutions of which notice has been given by Venkatapathi Raju for the forthcoming session of the Legislative Assembly is to the effect that government should be pleased to restore to liberty Mahatma Gandhi and other political prisoners and that necessary steps be taken to enable political prisoners after their release to stand for election to Councils, local and imperial, by removing their disqualification by order of the Governor General in Council in this behalf or otherwise. We need scarcely say that both parts of the resolution have the strong and emphatic support of all that is good and true in the country, and if British statesmanship is not bankrupt it will not hesitate a moment to accept and give effect to it. After all it knows, if any one does, how intensely unpopular the imprisonment of Mahatma Gandhi and other patriots has made it, and how utterly impossible it is for it to rehabilitate itself in the confidence of the people of India until the steps recommended in the resolution are taken. It was Burke who said that you cannot govern a people who have got perpetually to be conquered. Neither can you govern a people by shutting up in prison its best and choicest leaders or depriving them of the opportunity of serving their country in the Legislature. The utter unwisdom of the policy of government in this matter becomes all the more apparent when it is borne in mind that according to its own oft-repeated declaration the unpopularity which it has earned for itself by this policy is being incurred without an object.