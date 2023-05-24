Religious Spirit in Politics

WHEN political activities and discussions in India were confined to the small educated class, they were guided almost wholly by rational influences and logical arguments. But now that political ideas have spread among the masses, we find that they have brought into political movements some amount of religious fervour and are moved by faith and sentiment more than by cold arguments. Hence, in the settlement of political questions now, people, accustomed to mere argument, however precise, are apt to fail in their endeavour when they ignore the emotional aspect of the subject. In connection with the present struggle in Nagpur over the National Flag affair, hundreds of volunteers are reported to have been coming from the districts to participate in the cause. Most of them probably do not know the legal aspect of the question and do not calculate all the sufferings caused by a term of imprisonment. They know this much that the National Flag represents the honour of the nation and any attack on it should be repelled. They know likewise that Mahatma Gandhi and similar leaders of the people, known for their integrity and respect in society, have suffered in similar attempts and as humble followers, it is their duty to follow in their footsteps in a cause which is righteous. One group of these volunteers, who were enthusiastic in their resolve to sacrifice their liberty, were asked by the spectators who would support their families during their absence from home. But the reply invariably was that God would support them as their cause was just. This belief in God and disregard for all worldly affairs when the cause of ‘Truth and Justice’ possesses their minds moves large masses of people into action as nothing else can.