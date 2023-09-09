REMEMBERING THE FOUNDER

DEVOTION to learning, gentlemanliness and enlightened benevolence were the dominating characteristics of the Majithia family, and Sardar Dyal Singh inherited them to a remarkable degree. Deeply moved by his ancestors’ traditions and inspired in his impressionable years by British liberalism, he rendered true service to the country. At a time when other scions of the landed aristocracy led a life of ease and luxury without sparing a thought for the country’s future, Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia became a pioneer and a nation-builder par excellence. He was a rare combination of firmness, generosity and other virtues. He treated wealth as a public trust and made sagacious use of it, serving humanity with no thought of self-aggrandisement. His distinctive role was, however, not entirely unexpected. His father, Sardar Lehna Singh, who was among the biggest men of property of his times, had been told by astrologers that the child’s stars indicated greatness as well as lasting achievements in new fields. The prophecy came true, although the elder Majithia did not live to see the day. He was snatched away by death when Dyal Singh was only five years old. Discarding the shackles of conservatism and tradition that had enslaved almost every young man born with a silver spoon in his mouth, he decided to pursue the path of true progress. During his two-year tour of England — in itself quite an event in those days — he was greatly influenced by the wave of reform and liberalism then sweeping western Europe. That was the turning point in his distinguished career. He became an ardent social reformer, educationalist and philanthropist.