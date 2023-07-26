Report on partial nuclear Test ban treaty

IN a report entitled “Ten Years of the Partial Test Ban Treaty 1963-73”, the Stockholm Peace Research Institute has said the treaty has remained a dead letter, and that United Nations resolutions condemning nuclear weapon tests have, without exception, been ignored. Between August 5, 1963, and December 31, 1972, some 424 nuclear explosions were carried out. China and France accounted for only 52. By June 20, 1973, 10 more underground explosions were carried out — eight by the US and two by the USSR. The institute, which is independent, was established in 1966 to commemorate Sweden’s 150 years of unbroken peace. The principal interest in the report, which was released last week, lies in its exposure of the hypocrisy of the two superpowers which have been urging other nations to sign on the dotted line. The report says that the fact that both superpowers “had already carried out extensive series of tests in the atmosphere and knew that testing could be continued underground reduced the price of their mutual sacrifice.” In other words, it meant no sacrifice to them at all. It was the others who were called upon to make the sacrifice and save their souls. The problem of radioactive venting has not been solved by the treaty. Almost every underground explosion released some radioactive elements into the atmosphere, which may pass over the border and which may or may not be detected. “The question which remains unanswered,” says the report, “is what would constitute a violation: just any amount or a dangerous amount of radioactive products?” Even the formal clauses of the treaty have become obsolete and require revision.