Repression and the national movement

BY way of showing that “the exceptional powers possessed or assumed by the bureaucracy for dealing with exceptional crimes have at least as often been used against men engaged in the peaceful national movement for securing India’s constitutional independence as against criminals, actual or potential,” we cited, in our leading article yesterday, the cases of seven individuals dealt with under one or other of these powers, of not one of whom could any sane man believe that he was engaged in a criminal movement. Some of these individuals, in fact three out of seven, were, as we said, not dealt with under any exceptional law, but under one of the repressive sections of the ordinary law itself, the section which Mahatma Gandhi very correctly described as “the prince among the repressive sections of the Indian Penal Code.” These were Mr Tilak, Babu Arabinda Ghosh and Gandhi himself. Babu’s case is most apposite. He was first sought to be implicated in a criminal conspiracy, and it is a matter of common knowledge that gigantic efforts were made by the prosecution to obtain his conviction, but the British judge who tried him did not believe the prosecution story, and found nothing of an incriminatory nature against him, with the result that after being detained in custody for months, he was eventually acquitted. He had scarcely been free for a few months when a warrant of arrest was again issued against him, this time under Section 124-A, IPC, for an article published in a journal of which he was then Editor, the Karmayogin, but he had already left for Pondicherry and, therefore, the warrant remained unexecuted.