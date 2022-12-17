REPRESSION IN THE U.P.

THE United Provinces Legislative Council has just demonstrated the truth of two of the main contentions of the pro-Entry party in the Congress — first, that the bureaucracy, with all its protestations to the contrary, has no faith in the Reforms as a step in self-government, and secondly that many of the Liberals and others who are in the Council at present are unenthusiastic in their advocacy of freedom and their defence of the elementary rights of the civilised man. The first is demonstrated by the attitude of the U.P. Government in regard to the two restrictions recently passed by the Legislative Council urging the withdrawal of the Criminal Law Amendment Act notification and the release of political prisoners. Any Government which really believed in the Reforms as a step in self-government would either have yielded to so clear an expression of opinion on the part of the Council in a matter of such importance, or would have dissolved the Council and appealed to the country, the only other alternative of the resignation of Government not being a practicable alternative at present. The U.P. Government followed neither of these courses. The reason it gave, in the first instance, for this attitude on its part was that the C.D. Committee’s report was yet to be published, and it was considered wise to await its publication before coming to a decision in the matter. The report was published now more than six weeks ago, and yet nothing has been done in either case. Naturally, the matter was again raised in the Council a few days ago by means of interpellation. What was the Government’s reply? Only that the Governor in Council was not prepared to take action pending the arrival of the Governor designate. Perhaps if the Governor designate had arrived, the reply would have been that it was too soon after his arrival for His Excellency to take so important a step.
