 REPRESSION IN THE U.P. : The Tribune India

Lahore, Sunday, December 17, 1922

REPRESSION IN THE U.P.



THE United Provinces Legislative Council has just demonstrated the truth of two of the main contentions of the pro-Entry party in the Congress — first, that the bureaucracy, with all its protestations to the contrary, has no faith in the Reforms as a step in self-government, and secondly that many of the Liberals and others who are in the Council at present are unenthusiastic in their advocacy of freedom and their defence of the elementary rights of the civilised man. The first is demonstrated by the attitude of the U.P. Government in regard to the two restrictions recently passed by the Legislative Council urging the withdrawal of the Criminal Law Amendment Act notification and the release of political prisoners. Any Government which really believed in the Reforms as a step in self-government would either have yielded to so clear an expression of opinion on the part of the Council in a matter of such importance, or would have dissolved the Council and appealed to the country, the only other alternative of the resignation of Government not being a practicable alternative at present. The U.P. Government followed neither of these courses. The reason it gave, in the first instance, for this attitude on its part was that the C.D. Committee’s report was yet to be published, and it was considered wise to await its publication before coming to a decision in the matter. The report was published now more than six weeks ago, and yet nothing has been done in either case. Naturally, the matter was again raised in the Council a few days ago by means of interpellation. What was the Government’s reply? Only that the Governor in Council was not prepared to take action pending the arrival of the Governor designate. Perhaps if the Governor designate had arrived, the reply would have been that it was too soon after his arrival for His Excellency to take so important a step.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's 'uncivilised' attacks on PM Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India

2
Amritsar

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

3
Punjab

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

4
Punjab

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

5
Nation

Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi: BJP to protest against Pakistan across state capitals on December 17

6
Nation

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Russian President Putin

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration releases list of public holidays for 2023; check it out

8
Brand Connect

Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies [Fake Exposed] Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies & Is ACV Burn Keto Gummies Scam Or Trusted Works?

9
Trending

Dancing to 'Patli kamariya mori' lands 4 UP women constables in trouble

10
Delhi

Delhi teacher throws Class 5 girl off first floor balcony after attacking her with scissors; MCD suspends her

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet

Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...

BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comment on PM Modi

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

On December 12, the Norwegian cyclist, on world tour, was ro...

11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game

11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game

A day after, Madhya Pradesh govt creates task force to exami...


Cities

View All

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Sisodia, Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tangled Mess

Stretch Of Problems

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Investment scam: Farmers protest in Bathinda, seek action against accused

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

MC, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in UT

Municipal Corporation, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in Chandigarh

File affidavit on EWS admissions, High Court tells Chandigarh Adviser

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Scheme for transgenders' shelter to be implemented shortly, Chandigarh tells High Court

Sippy murder case: Provide legible documents, copies of CCTV clips to accused, says Court

CBI and Delhi Police help FBI bust multimillion-dollar tech support scam

CBI and Delhi Police help FBI bust multimillion-dollar tech support scam

CNG prices in NCR go up; now to cost Rs 79 per kg in Delhi

Fire breaks out at Delhi hospital

Teacher hits girl with scissors, throws her off school building

Traffic jam on NH-48 adds to IGI airport overcrowding woes

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Latifpura issue reaches Parliament

Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Woman raped in moving car

Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

Manpreet meets Sidhu in Patiala jail

Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

Patiala Aviation Club on DGCA's radar over safety norms' violation

Man killed in roof collapse

Colourful start to Heritage Fest