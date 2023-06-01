Reprisals Against Frontier Tribes

REFERRING to the action taken by the military authorities to punish the frontier tribes for their ghastly murders and abductions in British territory, the Swarajya of Madras blames the militarist policy of the government. Our contemporary writes: “Bombing from aeroplanes, murder and abduction, retributory measures, more murders and abduction — such is the vicious circle in which we seem to be moving.” The opinion of all thoughtful men in India as well as England is clearly against the policy of bombing and burning villages of frontier tribes. A less objectionable method should be devised to prevent crimes and punish the criminals. The present frontier policy is not free from provocative effects and is too costly for the country to bear. It leads to unbearable taxation in India, general discontent and a bad feeling against the government. It provokes frontier tribes, which resort to more murders and abduction. Both ways, the results are harmful and detrimental to the interests of peace and goodwill. The government must change the present ruinous policy and prevent frontier crime as well as economic discontent among Indians. If there were no aggression on the frontier, for instance, there would have been no need for doubling the salt tax, thereby causing political bitterness and ill-feeling in the country. The military authorities in India who support the present policy cannot be blind to the immense harm that their attitude is doing to the country. Their policy seriously interferes with civil government and arrests all progress. They should be made to realise the injustice and seriousness of the course they are pursuing.