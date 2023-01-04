NOW that the Indian National Congress has adopted a resolution repudiating all debts and liabilities that may be incurred henceforth by the Government it is vital to consider the matter in depth. One argument on which the resolution is based is that “repudiation is a necessary corollary to the boycott of the Councils.” “If the Councils do not represent us,’ it is said, “why should we accept the liabilities they may throw upon us? We cannot allow unrepresentative Legislatures letters of credit to borrow ever increasing crores in our names or allow them to use false letters of credit.” This, we confess, would be an intelligible position, if the civil disobedience of all laws passed by the new Legislatures and the non-payment of all taxes imposed by them were a part of the accepted Congress programme. Since the Congress has not so far adopted either of these items, since all Congressmen obey all laws passed by the new Legislatures and pay all taxes sanctioned by them, it is not easy to see how this repudiation of debts was a necessary step, simply because it followed logically from the boycott of Councils. The repudiation of debts is not a corollary to the present boycott of Councils, but would only be a corollary to the boycott of the Government by the elected members of Councils if and when that stage should be reached. If when the Councils were captured by Congressmen, the Government wanted to incur debts or liabilities in defiance of the wishes of those bodies or their elected elements and the latter felt that they had people at their back, it would be time enough for them and for the Congress, as a part of the attempt to paralyse the Governmental machinery, to repudiate the loans, if they considered it otherwise desirable, as it would then be legitimate for them to declare that they would not obey any law made or pay any tax imposed by the Government in such circumstances.