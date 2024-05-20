Result of ‘obstruction’ in Bengal

A CLEAR note of irony runs through every line of the lengthy communique, a full text of which is now available, that has just now been published by the Bengal Government, giving reasons for its decision to abolish certain of its departments as a consequence of the rejection by the Swarajists of money grants covering those departments. This “being a transferred subject”, says the communique, ‘His Excellency does not wish to deprive the Legislative Council of the responsibility which Parliament has placed upon them in such matters.” As a statement of a well-established and sound constitutional practice, the announcement quoted above is quite correct, but read in the light of the subsequent action of Lord Lytton in retaining his Ministers whose salaries had been practically vetoed by the legislature, it has clearly the appearance of a malicious hit upon the obstructionist policy adopted by the followers of Mr C.R. Das in the Bengal Council. It will be remembered that the Bengal Legislative Council, in the last budget session, accepted a motion for the rejection of the total voted provision under the minor head ‘32 medical establishments’. By the motion, the Council refused the salaries of Civil Surgeons in charge of 13 districts in the Province and of Assistant Surgeons and Sub-Assistant Surgeons in medical charge of all sub-divisions, together with the establishment of these officers and of the establishment of the Surgeon-General and Civil Surgeons whose salaries are on the non-voted list. The Governor has taken the oppositionists at their word and refused to certify such items as related to the transferred departments.

