LORD Inchcape, who began his work only a short time ago, is about to finish it and go home. The question which everybody in this Province, who takes any interest in this subject, has been asking is, what is our own Retrenchment Committee doing? It was appointed on July 30, 1921, and consisted of some of the ablest and most important members of the Council, Indian and European. It had to deal with a huge deficit, which soon amounted to no less a figure than a crore and thirty lakhs. One would have expected the Committee to finish its work as expeditiously as it was humanly possible, so that the finances of the Province might be restored to a condition of equilibrium before the next budget. Not only was this not done, but even eighteen months after the appointment of the Committee, when in all probability another budget is in the process of being departmentally hatched, we find ourselves in the same position as we were a year ago. Had the Committee started with the deliberate object of leaving the administration a free hand in the matter of piling up deficits it is not easy to see how it could have acted differently. And yet one has only to know that the Committee includes almost all the leading critics and opponents of the Government in the Legislative Council to see that such a supposition is easily ruled out. The only explanation we can think of, assuming that the Committee and not the Government is responsible for the delay in the publication of its report or its recommendations, is that the members of the Committee did not address themselves to their work with the zeal and in the spirit of seriousness which its tremendous importance and urgency demanded.