Revise Octroi Arrangement at Lahore

MR. Krishna, editor of the Pratap, is only one of many who have either written or spoken to us during the last few days complaining of the harassing manner in which those entrusted with the duty of assessing and realising octroi at the Lahore railway station have been doing their work under the new system. The inconvenience and hardship to which passengers are put are so graphically described by our correspondent that it is not necessary to say anything of our own on the subject. We only appeal to the authorities to forthwith revise an arrangement which is so obviously objectionable and which during the short period of its existence has incurred unpopularity. It is not the taxation which is objected to in this case, but the manner in which it is enforced. Most of those who are loudest in their complaint are comparatively well-to-do people, and the amount they are called upon to pay at the end of an annoying search is small. They would readily part with it if it were not for the inconvenience, the humiliation and the loss of time — sometimes after a long and continuous journey of three or more days — involved in the search. We have no hesitation in saying that is far better for the Municipality to forego a small part of this income than to subject so large a number of respectable people to a treatment which they resent. If the authorities think that this is the only manner in which the octroi duty can be realised, then the sooner they give up this antiquated method and devise one more in accordance with modern ideas and conditions and the tastes and habits of the people, the better for themselves and for all concerned. We do hope our city fathers will immediately look into the matter and revise the present octroi arrangement.