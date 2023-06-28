REVISION OF ELECTORAL RULES

WHEN the new Constitution was announced, everyone felt that the Electoral Rules for the Council of State, the Indian Legislative Assembly and the provincial Legislative Councils were defective in several important respects. The experience of the last elections has further exposed these and other defects and the judgments in various election cases have been useful in suggesting the lines along which improvements in the existing rules should be made. In September last, a committee was appointed by the Central Legislature to suggest improvements in the rules. The Gazette of India Extraordinary of June 9 contains the changes that have been made in these rules as the result of the deliberations of that body, as approved by the Secretary of State in Council. The first important change is in regard to the obtaining of proper returns of election expenses. In future, if the said return is not made within the prescribed time, both the candidate and the election agent will be disqualified for a period of five years. The second change relates to the eligibility of a member of one legislative body to stand for election or to be nominated as a member of another body. Under the revised rules, it is possible for a member of a provincial legislative body to stand for election or nomination to the Central Legislature, but no member of this Legislature will be permitted to stand for election or nomination to any Provincial Council unless he has first resigned his seat on the Central body. If a member of the Council of State becomes a member of the Assembly, his seat on the former body becomes vacant and vice versa. Similarly, if a member of a Provincial Council becomes a member of either body of the Central Legislature, his seat on the local body falls vacant.