Room for constitutional pressure

IT is difficult to think of a graver or, considering the source from which it comes, a stranger misunderstanding of the whole position. In the first place, why should the power to exert constitutional pressure be measured exactly by the use to which we put our new privileges and opportunities? Why should the overwhelming majority of the people, who have nothing directly to do with the present Constitution, whether as electors or members of Councils, be deemed incapable of exerting constitutional pressure upon the Government; and why should electors and members themselves be deemed incapable of putting constitutional pressure upon the Government in any other way than by using their privileges and opportunities under the Act? Secondly, in what precise way are the latter to use all the constitutional pressure upon the Government of which they are capable if even in extreme cases of obstinacy or perversity on the part of the Government, they are never for one moment to think of paralysing the Government or paralysing the administration? Dr. Sapru went close to the heart of the question when he said that “the use of threats is a line of conduct which every opposition must adopt, whatever be its political label.” But the question is not one of threats merely. It is essentially one of letting the Government know and feel that if it does not carry out the wishes of the people, the people may and in appropriate cases will do everything in their power to make things impossible for it. This knowledge is the one thing that can make a Government in the position of ours keep its legitimate place in the economy of national life; it is the one thing on which the people can depend for making their will prevail in the long run and in all important cases. And it is the one thing for which unhappily neither Dr. Sapru nor Mr. Sastri makes any provision in their scheme.