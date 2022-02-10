Lahore, Friday, February 10, 1922

Round Table Conference Negotiations

WE can understand the disappointment expressed by the Secretaries to the Bombay Conference in their letter to Mahatma Gandhi, an extract from which is now published as a part of the correspondence relating to negotiations for a Round Table Conference, even though we may not consider that they are just in their expression of it. They were a body of mediators, interested in the issue undoubtedly, but still holding a position of independence in relation to both the active parties to the present controversy, and striving for a settlement honourable to both and to the country generally; and it could not but be a matter of regret to them that after having met with an unexpected rebuff from one party, they now received what they, at any rate, appear to have construed into a similar rebuff from the other. Where we are unable to appreciate their position is when they convey the impression by the form of words employed by them that it is Mahatma Gandhi’s letter to the Viceroy that is primarily, if not principally, responsible for their realising “the utter futility of their labours to bring about a peaceful settlement.” As a matter of fact, the realisation should have been due far more largely to the letter received by them from the Private Secretary to the Viceroy than to any action taken by Gandhi, even though that action might not be correct. Gandhi had never made a secret of his desire for peace on certain conditions, which he had specified and in regard to which he had shown himself ready to enter into a discussion. The Private Secretary’s letter gave no indication of such readiness on the part of His Excellency or the Government. It told the Secretaries that their resolutions were not a response to the sentiments which the Viceroy had expressed at Calcutta, and that his Excellency could not discover in them the basis for a profitable discussion at a Round Table Conference.

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Himachal

Land acquisition for strategic rail line begins in Himachal

World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Trending

GoFundMe: How 3 women conned by Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' are fighting back, but critics claim they 'can't be trusted with money'

Chandigarh

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

Delhi

Chinese-owned NBFC's Rs 288 cr funds seized

Editorials

Moving away from Shimla

Nation

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

Chandigarh

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

Nation

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

