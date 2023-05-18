ROW OVER SALT TAX HIKE

SOME of our Anglo-Indian and bureaucratic critics would have us believe that the agitation over the salt tax is confined to Indian publicists who have nothing better to do and to those gentlemen who are anxious to seek election or re-election to the legislative bodies. Indeed, some official members went so far as to declare in plain words that the opposition of the members of the Assembly was due to an anxiety on their part to capture votes. It amounted to saying in so many words that the opposition of the MLAs to the enhanced tax was not genuine. The volume and intensity of the agitation which followed the certification must have opened the eyes of Sir Basil Blackett and convinced him and those who shared his view that they were in the wrong and that in this matter, at least, the members of the Assembly who opposed the tax were acting as the true representatives of the people. That the agitation is not artificial and the arguments now urged against the enhancement of the salt tax are based on past experience will be borne out by a passage from John Strachey’s India, its Administration and Progress. “In January 1888,” says Sir John, “the salt tax was raised to two and a half rupees per maund, and so it remained for the next 15 years. Neither in the consumption of salt nor in the revenue was the progress satisfactory.” That the present opposition is not confined to Indians alone has also been demonstrated by the brave stand which Sir Montagu Webb has made and additional testimony has now come in the shape of a letter published elsewhere in this issue which Sir Valentine Chirol addressed to the London Times.