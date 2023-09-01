Saharanpur Riots

THE disturbance that occurred at Saharanpur on Muharram day is perhaps the most serious religious riot that has occurred in India during recent years. The murder, arson and loot that accompanied the riot clearly indicate the temper and character of those who took part in the disturbance. To say that these people were imbued merely by religious fervour or that it was merely a sense of outraged religious feeling that acted as the motive is the height of absurdity. No one can for a moment contend that Islam sanctions dacoity, murder or loot under any circumstances whatever. The real cause of the disturbance seems to be, as Dr Gokal Chand pointed out to our representative in the course of an interview, the report which was published in our yesterday’s issue, which is also the view put forward in an Associated Press message published elsewhere, that the whole affair was premeditated and the rowdies were merely waiting for an excuse to begin their work. The organisers of the procession, unfortunately, played into the hands of the rowdy elements, which wanted an excuse for general loot. The mischief has now been done; and we only hope that the Mussalmans will not make it a communal question by identifying themselves with the culprits. Those Mussalmans who took part in the looting and arson at Saharanpur were not acting in defence or support of any religious right of their community; and the only effect of the Mussalmans as a community expressing their approbation of or not condemning with sufficient strength the criminal acts of their co-religionists will be to exacerbate Hindu-Muslim bitterness.