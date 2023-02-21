SALARY OF INDIANS IN CIVIL SERVICE

WHEN we turn from the general results of the proposals made by the majority of the Retrenchment Committee to the proposals themselves, we are struck by the defective point of view they brought with them to their highly responsible work. There is not one proposal in the report which is radical or far-reaching. In the case in which they make a near approach to such a proposal, they just stop short of it. We refer to their proposal regarding the adoption of two-thirds of the present scale of salary for the Indian Civil Service for Indians entering the Service from this time forward. Had this proposal been accompanied by a definite recommendation that the recruitment of Europeans for this Service (in which term, of course, we do not include Anglo-Indians who have made India their home and who are to all purposes Indians) should cease forthwith, it would have commanded assent. As it is, the proposal is unacceptable, just because it involves an obvious racial distinction between European and Indian entrants in the vital matter of salary. The responsibility for the failure of the Committee must be divided equally between itself and the Government, for we learn from the dissenting note of Mr. Manohar Lal and Sardar Dasaundha Singh that the tendency on the part of the Committee to avoid touching upon questions of policy, so far as the Services were concerned, was due to the opinion of the Government informally communicated to the Committee by the Chief Secretary that such questions lay outside the scope of its reference. A more absurd position cannot be imagined. A Committee of responsible persons is appointed to suggest methods by which the Province can be saved from impending bankruptcy, but before it has gone far it is told that it must avoid the one class of enquiries that more than any other can yield substantial results!