Salvaging SALT-II

THE US State Department spokesman’s statement that President Nixon still intends to go to Moscow in June for his summit meeting with Mr Brezhnev is a signal that Washington does not take a too gloomy view of the result of Dr Kissinger’s visit to the Soviet capital. From Moscow has come a reciprocating signal that all is not lost by the lack of a ‘conceptual breakthrough’ in the US Secretary of State’s three-day talks with Soviet leaders. Authoritative Soviet newspaper Izvestia has, in fact, criticised the Western press reports on the subject. It said that “the tone and content of the talks were far from the pessimistic tone portrayed” by the Western media. Dr Kissinger himself sought to highlight the positive aspect by saying in London on his way back that “we made good progress on a number of bilateral issues” and that both sides were “determined to continue on the course of improving the relationship between the Soviet Union and the United States as a major contribution to world peace.” Nevertheless, it is clear from what Izvestia has said and Dr Kissinger’s subdued comments that SALT-II (Strategic Arms Limitation Talks) has run into some serious difficulties which can be got over only by earnest efforts at the summit level to reach an agreement. The question is whether the hardliners on either side will permit progress to that extent. On the US side, Defence Secretary James Schlesinger has been identified as the chief ideologue of those in the Administration and Congress who are sceptical of Soviet bona fides in regard to limitation on strategic arms.

