Sapru’s article on elections

THERE is much in Dr Sapru’s article in the Asian Review on the coming elections in India, which Reuters has summarised for our benefit, which will command general assent in this country. With one half of it we are ourselves in complete agreement. When he says, for instance, that “the central fact of the situation is that so far as the achievement of dominion status is concerned, both Liberals and Non-co-operators will exercise the utmost possible pressure on the government” that “the question of further advance will be the burning topic of the new Assembly and Councils” and that “matters may come to a head within the next two years,” he says what most people in India who can read the signs of the times know to be palpably true. He is equally right in exposing the fallacy or hypocrisy of those who believe or affect to believe that all political development in the Constitution of India must mean for a long time to come the substitution of an Indian for an English oligarchy. There is absolutely no reason, as he points out, why the transfer of power to this oligarchy should be divorced from the simultaneous effort to extend the electorate and the obligation to educate the electorate. Who has ever told the British Government that while giving greater power to the representatives of the people, they should scrupulously avoid taking steps calculated to ensure their truly representative character or the exercise of effective popular check upon them? In reality, what stands in the way of the extension of the electorate is not the opposition of the so-called Indian oligarchy, whether active or passive, but the British Government’s own unwillingness to recognise patent facts.