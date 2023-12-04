SAPRU’S STATEMENT

AS might have been expected, Dr Tej Bahadur Sapru has lost no time, on his return to India, in making a public statement on the Kenya question. We cannot say that this statement makes any material addition to our knowledge. It is undoubtedly regrettable that on one point in respect of which he might have made a real addition to our knowledge, the Kenya Immigration Bill, he was entirely silent. This might have been due to one of three causes. Dr Sapru may have had no time yet to form any opinion about this Bill, which he considered it either safe or prudent to give expression to. Or he may have felt that here was a matter in which he should not make a public statement before he had met the Viceroy, who, as he stated in his speech, had cabled to him asking him to meet him immediately on his arrival. Or, finally, he may have considered it prudent to have first given the public a general idea both of his achievement and of the difficulties, which he had to overcome before he said anything on a subject which was bound to modify public opinion in India regarding the ‘success’ of his mission. But whatever may have been the cause, the omission will materially detract from the value of his first utterance in India. Turning to the speech itself, there is one point on which there will be a general consensus of opinion in all unprejudiced quarters. The discussion on the Indian question in the Imperial Conference, whatever may have been its value, was due principally, if not solely, to Dr Sapru. We do not know that there was any room for a difference of opinion on this subject even before Dr Sapru made his speech.