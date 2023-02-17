Schemes of Swaraj

POLITICAL India is never weary of demanding Swaraj, but it has not so far explained what it means by that term. Where there has been no scheme of Swaraj hitherto, the Government and the public will presently have two such schemes before them. One is the scheme formulated by the Delhi Conventionists and published in a recent issue of The Tribune. The other is the scheme which has been drawn up by Mr. C.R. Das and Mr. Bhagwan Das and which, if accepted by the new party, will be placed before the country with its imprimatur. Roughly, the first of these schemes is a scheme of parliamentary Swaraj, which, though differing from the present Constitution in that it shifts the centre of political gravity and once for all from England to India and makes the people supreme in their own affairs, can easily be built upon it, while the other might by contradistinction from it be called a scheme of democratic Swaraj, which starting from village and town organisations works up to the central government through various intermediaries by a process of federation. Each of these schemes has its obvious advantages as well as disadvantages, and the country will have to decide for itself as to which of the two outweighs the other. We consider, as we have always done, this question of the formulation of a detailed scheme as the second question before the country, and not the first. The first is to decide by what means it is going to win Swaraj — on what weapons it is going to rely for the purpose. Whatever be the form of Swaraj to which we may aspire, this question will have to be asked before we can take any step forward.