ON Monday the 6th instant at the time of the Budget grants an important discussion took place on the subject of a grant of money for publicity work. It appears that the Government proposes to pay money to journalists in the Province who undertake to do publicity work on behalf of the Government. Rai Bahadur Lala Sewak Ram moved an amendment for a reduction from the total grant under that head. The Hon’ble member was supported by Mian Shah Nawaz, Pir Akbar Ali and Raja Narendranath Nath. The last gentleman pointed out that the proposed method of publicity was more objectionable than the Publicity Board because in the latter the propaganda was carried out publicly but in the former it was not so. Sir John Maynard and Mr. Joseph represented the official point of view. The former said that a very injurious falsehood had been disseminated by certain papers that the Government had taken away the keys of the Golden Temple and had prevented worshippers from entering the temple and that it was to refuse falsehoods of this character that the Government used the Press to explain facts to counteract such malicious propaganda. While we agree that falsehoods of the nature referred to by Sir John Maynard need to be counteracted, we are not sure that the best way to do so is by adopting the method which the Government proposes to do. We are not aware of any newspaper which refuses to publish Government communiques where these are sent for publication. The method proposed by the Government while open to the charges to which all secret propaganda is open is objectionable in as much as it is calculated to undermine the independence of the Press which has all along been its glory and which constitutes its chief claim to a respectful hearing. We regret that the Council sanctioned the grant and made itself a party to an objectionable proceeding.