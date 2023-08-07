THE darkest cloud is not without its silver lining, and there is reason to believe that even the Kenya decision is not an unmixed evil, but one out of which good may come. Already, it has brought about a unity of opinion and sentiment among politically minded Indians which had never been known since the days of the Rowlatt Bill agitation. It is impossible to think of three men in India more constitutionally moderate or less willing to embarrass the government by prematurely raising the fundamental issue of self-government than Sir Ali Imam, the Right Hon Srinivasa Sastri and Dr Tej Bahadur Sapru, and yet at the ‘At Home’ given by Sir Ali Imam at the Cecil Hotel to bid farewell to Sastri, all three spoke a language which has hitherto been heard only from the lips of so-called ‘extremists’. Two of them are reported to have frankly declared that self-government was the only remedy. “The only hope,” said Sir Imam, “lies in taking immediate steps to give India self-government.” “The only remedy,” said Dr Sapru, “if the Imperial Government is unable to protect India, is to gain full responsible status at the earliest opportunity.” Sastri, conscious probably of the responsibility of his position as India’s chief delegate, declined to make an announcement in view of the necessity of a discussion with his friends in India. However, his condemnation of the decision was stronger and more thorough-going than that of either of the other speakers and showed that the resentment and bitterness he feels are exactly of the kind that led so many politically minded Indians who had at one time been his comrades to non-co-operate with the government about three years ago.