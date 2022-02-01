SEPARATION OF FUNCTIONS

WHILE we are pleased that the Punjab Government has at last appointed a Committee to examine and report upon the question of the separation of judicial and executive functions, we can scarcely congratulate it upon either the form or the substance of the resolution by which the Committee has been appointed. To take the form first, a more one-sided statement on a subject of the greatest public importance than what is contained in this resolution it is difficult to think of. It begins by telling us that “at the annexation of the Punjab the British Government inherited from its Indian predecessors is a system under which the functions of administration were in a great measure undifferentiated,” but does not say a word about the great agitation that has been carried on all over the country for over three decades for an overhauling of this arrangement. This agitation, as every reader of contemporary Indian history is aware, began in the eighties. It is associated with some of the most honoured names in Indian history, those of Pherozeshah Mehta, Manmohan Ghosh and Ramesh Chandra Dutt, to name only three of the most important and most indefatigable workers in the great cause, and one can easily recall distinguished names in Anglo-Indian history, some of them occupying the highest executive and judicial offices under the Crown, who lent their support to the demand. At least one Viceroy pronounced the suggestion to be a counsel of perfection, and two Secretaries of State declared themselves to be in favour of it being carried out while among judicial officers who strongly supported the proposal were Chief Justices and High Court Judges of great eminence. Nor was it individuals merely who either carried on the agitation or supported it with the height of their influence and their official authority.