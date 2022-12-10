SEPARATION OF FUNCTIONS

WHILE we congratulate Bengal on its being one of the first Provinces to have a scheme of separation of judicial and executive functions placed before the public by an authoritative Committee, the scheme itself does not seem to us to go far enough. The Committee begin by laying down the sound principle that “it is desirable that the separation should be as complete as possible” but the scheme actually prepared by them is, on the face of it, a compromise between those who want complete separation and those who want things to remain what they are. One single recommendation made by the Committee shows this beyond the possibility of doubt. While as regards the Provincial Civil Service and the Subordinate Civil Service, the majority of the Committee lays down that in future recruitment should be made direct to the judicial branch and direct to the administrative, executive and revenue branches, change from one branch to the other not being permitted, as against the view of the minority that change from one branch to the other should be permitted for the first five or six years; as regards the Indian Civil Service, the position is reversed, the majority in this case being of the opinion that the selection by those officers of the judicial or the executive branch should be finally at the end of six years’ service, as against the view of the minority that in future recruitment for the Service should be made direct to the judicial or the other branch. The matter is clearly vital, because the first few years of a man’s service usually fix on his mind a particular stamp which has a strong tendency to continue till the end of his career, and it is safe to assert that if the recommendation of the minority in the first case and of the majority in the second were carried out, much of the existing evil would still continue.