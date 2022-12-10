 SEPARATION OF FUNCTIONS : The Tribune India

Lahore, Sunday, December 10, 1922

SEPARATION OF FUNCTIONS



WHILE we congratulate Bengal on its being one of the first Provinces to have a scheme of separation of judicial and executive functions placed before the public by an authoritative Committee, the scheme itself does not seem to us to go far enough. The Committee begin by laying down the sound principle that “it is desirable that the separation should be as complete as possible” but the scheme actually prepared by them is, on the face of it, a compromise between those who want complete separation and those who want things to remain what they are. One single recommendation made by the Committee shows this beyond the possibility of doubt. While as regards the Provincial Civil Service and the Subordinate Civil Service, the majority of the Committee lays down that in future recruitment should be made direct to the judicial branch and direct to the administrative, executive and revenue branches, change from one branch to the other not being permitted, as against the view of the minority that change from one branch to the other should be permitted for the first five or six years; as regards the Indian Civil Service, the position is reversed, the majority in this case being of the opinion that the selection by those officers of the judicial or the executive branch should be finally at the end of six years’ service, as against the view of the minority that in future recruitment for the Service should be made direct to the judicial or the other branch. The matter is clearly vital, because the first few years of a man’s service usually fix on his mind a particular stamp which has a strong tendency to continue till the end of his career, and it is safe to assert that if the recommendation of the minority in the first case and of the majority in the second were carried out, much of the existing evil would still continue.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

2
Himachal

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss appointment of next CM; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin driver in UK gets 16 years in jail for killing man, pregnant daughter

4
Himachal

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

5
Punjab

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

6
Punjab

Punjab to soon launch new industrial development policy, says CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: NIA arrests man who supplied weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi

8
Brand Connect

Sonobliss Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects Risk, Customer Complaints

9
Nation

MP man says he flunked exam after getting distracted by YouTube ads, seeks Rs 75 lakh compensation; here’s what SC said

10
Nation

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Top News

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh might be given a hi...

Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Patel top choice

Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Bhupendra Patel top choice

Moosewala Killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Sidhu Moosewala killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Pvt member’s Bill on UCC tabled amid din

In Parliament: Private member's Bill on Uniform Civil Code tabled amid din


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

50 houses razed by Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president