Side-tracking the real issue

IN that part of his speech in which he dealt with the Non-co-operators and their tactics, Lord Reading spoke more as a diplomat than as the responsible head of the Government of India. Here what is visible is an attempt to side-track the real issue, and to divert attention to an issue which, if not imaginary, is at any rate not the issue before the country at present. At a time when the whole country is boiling with indignation at the attempt made by an irresponsible statesman occupying the most responsible office in the Empire to go back on a sacred promise authoritatively made by the Parliament of Great Britain to the Indian democracy, His Excellency wants the elected representatives of India to forget all about that attempt and to turn their fury against a section of their own countrymen who want exactly what they want, though they follow radically different methods for attaining the end. The words of His Excellency are clear and unmistakable. “You hear around you,” he said, “propaganda against the Reforms; your rights are assailed by misrepresentation, your privileges and prospects are attacked; your achievements are belittled; your aims are vilified. Last year I urged you to counter-action. I impressed on you that the electorate required education. I have the same advice to repeat to you now, but I repeat it with more force, for another year has passed and an election is within sight and I make my earnest appeal to you in the interests of India so dear to your hearts to lend your influence and authority to help India forward to the attainment of her ultimate aims, to continue the advance which will secure to her in the fullest degree the great place that awaits her within the Empire.” If this is not an exhortation to look upon the Non-co-operators as the obstacles in their path, we do not know what it is.