SIKH LEADERS’ TRIAL

MUCH as we disagree with the findings of Nawab Aslam Hayat Khan, Additional District Magistrate of Amritsar, we have no hesitation in complimenting him on the lucid judgment he has delivered in the Sikh Leaders’ Case. There are, however, two important points on which counsel for the defence laid a good deal of emphasis, but which the Magistrate has not dealt with in his lengthy and otherwise comprehensive judgment. The first is the fact that Mahant of the Guru-ka-Bagh did not complain to the Police or the District Magistrate against the Akalis, and the Akalis were arrested and convicted of cutting trees of the keekar grove merely under orders of the District Magistrate without any complaint on the part of the Mahant. This fact also throws a flood of light on another contention of the defence that the Akalis had been cutting wood from the Guru-ka-Bagh required for fuel for the Guru-ka-Langar as a matter of right for several months without hindrance and with the knowledge and acquiescence of the Mahant. The Magistrate did not deal with this question either. Both these questions were vital to the decision of the main issue involved in the case viz., whether the accused had a criminal intention or not, and whether the actions for which they were put on trial only amounted to the assertion of a bona fide claim. In the absence of a clear finding on these questions, the conviction of the accused seems to be unjust and uncalled for. The Magistrate has held that though the Gurdwara was in the possession of the Akalis, the lands attached to it were in possession of the Mahant. The accused persons, on the other hand, contended that the lands had been granted for the upkeep of the Gurdwara, and could not be separated from it. They produced evidence to prove that fuel for the Guru-ka-Langar had always been obtained from Guru-ka-Bagh lands.