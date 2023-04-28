SIR JOHN MAYNARD ON DIARCHY

AS was perhaps only to be expected, Sir John Maynard, who has just gone on six months’ leave and who granted an interview to our representative immediately before he left Lahore, was not able to make either a very full or a very frank statement in reply to the questions put to him. But such as they are, the replies given by him are not without interest to the public of this Province. Much has been said both in the Press and elsewhere, of the manner in which diarchy has worked both in the country generally and in our own Province in particular. The general impression is that while diarchy has failed everywhere, there is no Province where it has failed more grievously than in Punjab. The exact reverse of this is, however, the opinion which Sir John Maynard holds. “Theoretically, there should be weaknesses in the system,” he said, “but it has worked admirably in practice.” Admirably from whose point of view, that of the bureaucracy or the people? Sir John could scarcely have been thinking of the latter at all, when he gave his reply, but as regards the former, he is not far from right. The popular element in the administration has not only caused no inconvenience to the bureaucracy, but has, as far as was humanly possible, merged its existence in that of the latter. The two Ministers may or may not have pulled together, but their relations with the bureaucracy appear to have been of the friendliest character. “My own relations with the Ministers,” said Sir John, “have been of the most cordial kind. I gladly acknowledge the valuable help I have constantly received from them.” What is true of Sir John is, we believe, equally true of most other officials with whom the two Ministers have had anything to do officially. In other Provinces one has occasionally heard of misunderstanding between the two halves of the Government — not so in Punjab.