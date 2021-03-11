SIR MICHAEL O’ DWYER’S LATEST article

SIR Michael O’Dwyer is angry because the policy of repression that is being worked in India does not come up to his expectations. In a recent article contributed by him to the Patriot, he gives expression to his own views on the subject, and describes the policy of the Government in the following words:-- “…weakness and irresolution are the most fatal vices in dealing with Oriental peoples. For nearly three years, the late Secretary of State and the Government of India, which was under his “superintendence and control,” placidly looked on while Gandhi and his lieutenants, the Ali brothers, were stirring up disorder and rebellion through the length and breadth of India. But they shivered at the thought of dealing with the situation by bringing the criminals to justice. They tried conciliation, negotiation with arch criminals; they resorted to the cowardly, and now the British method of punishing the followers and dupes, while the principals were left immune. This policy lost them respect of all honest men in India and emboldened the leading seditionists and rebels. The result is seen in the ten thousand Indian lives lost in the disorders and rebellions of the last two years, and in the appalling spread of lawlessness, insecurity, and open defiance of authority in every province of India, menacing not only every British official and non-official, and every British interest; but also the security of the hundreds of millions of loyal and peaceful Indians who look to the British Government in India for protection.” It is impossible to characterise this outburst of Sir Michael O’Dwyer otherwise than as the murmurings of a discredited satrap who wants the Government in India to follow the O’Dwyerian policy of blood and iron.