Lahore, Sunday, May 21, 1922

SIR MICHAEL O’ DWYER’S LATEST article

SIR Michael O’Dwyer is angry because the policy of repression that is being worked in India does not come up to his expectations. In a recent article contributed by him to the Patriot, he gives expression to his own views on the subject, and describes the policy of the Government in the following words:-- “…weakness and irresolution are the most fatal vices in dealing with Oriental peoples. For nearly three years, the late Secretary of State and the Government of India, which was under his “superintendence and control,” placidly looked on while Gandhi and his lieutenants, the Ali brothers, were stirring up disorder and rebellion through the length and breadth of India. But they shivered at the thought of dealing with the situation by bringing the criminals to justice. They tried conciliation, negotiation with arch criminals; they resorted to the cowardly, and now the British method of punishing the followers and dupes, while the principals were left immune. This policy lost them respect of all honest men in India and emboldened the leading seditionists and rebels. The result is seen in the ten thousand Indian lives lost in the disorders and rebellions of the last two years, and in the appalling spread of lawlessness, insecurity, and open defiance of authority in every province of India, menacing not only every British official and non-official, and every British interest; but also the security of the hundreds of millions of loyal and peaceful Indians who look to the British Government in India for protection.” It is impossible to characterise this outburst of Sir Michael O’Dwyer otherwise than as the murmurings of a discredited satrap who wants the Government in India to follow the O’Dwyerian policy of blood and iron.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

2
Punjab

Hoshiarpur: Six-year-old boy rescued from borewell dies

3
Punjab

Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP

4
Punjab

6-year-old boy falls into 100-foot-deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

5
Nation

Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister

6
Patiala

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

7
Nation

Dominica drops 'illegal entry' charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

8
World

Anthony Albanese elected Australia's leader in complex poll result

9
Nation

Ajay Devgn-like car stunt lands Noida man in jail: 2 SUVs impounded

10
Jalandhar

Organise anti-tobacco activities: Civil Surgeon

Don't Miss

View All
Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Top News

Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...

Quad to take up global concerns, Indo-Pacific

Quad to take up global concerns, Indo-Pacific

Modi to hold bilaterals with Biden, Albanese

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

ISI-supported groups used to give Rs 5 lakh for retrieving a...

Fight for remunerative prices: KCR to farmers

Fight for remunerative prices: KCR to farmers

K Chandrashekhar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann share p...

Unable to repay loans, hotels among 163 Kangra properties stare at auction

Unable to repay loans, hotels among 163 Kangra properties stare at auction

Hoteliers blame it on Himachal Govt

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Asst profs, librarians' front takes out protest march

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Khuda Lahora villagers up in arms

Chandigarh reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Only preference in job, no mandatory employment for 1984 riot victims: Delhi High Court

Only preference in job, no mandatory employment for 1984 riot victims: Delhi High Court

Policy for 1984 riots victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment: Delhi High Court

Delhi’s unified municipal corporation formally comes into existence

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas

Car falls off flyover, one dies, 4 injured

Excessive nitrate in fodder kills four buffaloes in Nawanshahr

Eyeing greener pastures, youth falling prey to scams

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Raw material, goods worth lakhs destroyed in cloth factory blaze in Ludhiana

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Two vehicle thieves held in Ludhiana, 2 lose cell phones to snatchers

Woman employee of gurdwara killed

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections