Sir Michael O’Dwyer as Viceroy

OUR London correspondent draws attention to the suggestion recently made by the Morning Post that Sir Michael O’Dwyer should be sent out to India as Viceroy. The Morning Post has ever since Sir O’Dwyer’s return to England been in a special sense his organ in regard to Indian affairs, and the appearance of this suggestion in the hospitable columns of that paper gives one an insight both into Sir O’Dwyer’s own mentality as well as into the mentality of that journal. But there is a sense in which the suggestion will commend itself to men of a very different mentality and belonging to a very different school of thought. Indian nationalists of what is usually called the extremist school have made no secret of their belief that nationalism and the cause of freedom in India owe far more to and have far more to expect from Anglo-Indian reactionaries of the worst type than from liberal-minded rulers like Lord Ripon, for instance, or Lord Hardinge, for the simple reason that while the latter have, by smoothing the edges of bureaucratic rule, reconciled large numbers of unwary people to its continued existence, the former have by their frankly despotic and anti-freedom policy and measures awakened national self-consciousness in the country and strengthened the demand for immediate self-government. It is thus that Lord Curzon has come to be called, though ironically, the father of Indian nationalism. It is thus that General Dyer and Sir O’Dwyer himself are regarded by many Indians, both in this Province and elsewhere as having specially assisted at the rebirth of Indian nationalism through the Jallianwala Bagh and other atrocities perpetrated in the never-to-be-forgotten days of April-May 1919. To those who think in this way, the appointment of Sir O’Dwyer as Viceroy would be more welcome than any other single thing that one can think of.