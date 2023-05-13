SIR MICHAEL O’DWYER AT IT AGAIN

SIR Michael O’Dwyer would have proved himself unworthy of the unenviable reputation of being one of the bitterest opponents of India who have eaten India’s salt, had he not taken every possible opportunity to injure the cause of India’s advancement towards self-rule. His latest outburst is contained in a most virulent article in the hospitable columns of the Morning Post, which we reproduce elsewhere in this issue, on the subject of the British services in India. In that article, he makes a wicked attack on the Indian Legislature for rejecting the vote on the Public Services Commission and upholds the “steel frame speech” of Mr. Lloyd George. He describes the Indian Legislature as “a narrow oligarchy elected by only 180,000 votes, but claiming to speak for 250 millions of people.” Sir Michael deplores that the British element in the services is “rapidly disappearing”, and that the British official is “rapidly being forced out by the attacks of the Indian politicians.” To clinch the argument, this persistent opponent of all constitutional reform in India indulges in his favourite attempt to make out that the British official alone represents the interests of the masses of India, who look to him for protection and safety. This is what he says:-- “The most important evidence of all is that of the non-political and non-vocal Indian masses — the 99.5 per cent who either have no vote or did not vote at the elections, but who it is believed view with consternation the declared policy of a selfish political clique to oust their British protectors. Their views will, it is hoped, be fully ascertained by the Royal Commission.”