SIR SURENDRANATH’S CASE

THE discussion that took place on Mr Cotes’s paper at the meeting of the East India Association at which it was read followed much the same line as the paper itself. It opened with the reading of an extract from a letter received from Dr John Pollen, expressing gratitude to Mr Cotes for his “able, thoughtful and most encouraging paper.” The only noticeable thing in this letter is the writer’s reference to the dismissal of Sir, then Mr, Surendranath Banerjea from the Indian Civil Service, and his statement that he was “one of the few who knew from the Collector of his day and from the late Sir Charles Elliott, Lieutenant Governor of Bengal, how different was the treatment accorded to Surendranath from that which would have been accorded to a European civilian in his place.” Sir Surendranath is now a member of the Bengal Government and, judging from his public utterances, appears to be on the best of terms with his civilian colleagues, but to his countrymen this episode in his early life is not without its lessons even at the present time. Mr Skrine, who was the first to speak, frankly confined his remarks only to the Anglo-Indian Press and thought that he had done full justice to the subject when he had spoken of “the difficulty of working with underlings who know little or no English and who recognise the types only by their feel.” To Sir Michael O’Dwyer’s speech on the occasion, we have already referred, and perhaps the aptest comment upon it is that it made even the worst and most illiberal parts of Mr Cotes’s paper seem liberality itself.