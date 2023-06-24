SITUATION IN DOABA

INFORMATION about the doings of the police and the military in Doaba has been gradually filtering through various channels to the press; and it has now become plain that some of the officials employed to uphold the majesty of law and order have resorted to measures the only effect of which is to terrorise whole villages. The police and military expeditions in portions of Hoshiarpur and Jullundur districts as well as in the Shivaliks could only be justified if those districts were in a state of general disorder or if widespread lawlessness prevailed amongst the inhabitants of those areas. Even then, so long as the civil authorities were in charge of the districts and the ordinary law of the land was in force, it would be wrong to resort to measures of collective punishment which can hardly be justified even under martial law. It is no exaggeration to say that at some places the measures adopted by the officers in charge of the military mobile columns or the bodies of police that were sent out to parts of the rural areas of those districts, bear a family likeness to some of the measures adopted by military officers in charge of mobile columns during the martial law regime of 1919. To surround the whole of a village with police or military in the small hours of the morning, to hold a general parade of the male adult population of the village and then to proceed to search all houses in the village and do other acts which the police and military consider themselves privileged to do under such circumstances — these are measures which are not authorised by the law of the land, whatever the officials imbued with bureaucratic traditions may think as to the moral effect that these measures are supposed to have on the people.