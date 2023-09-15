THE special session of the Congress, which has now for weeks been looked forward to with unique interest not unmingled with grave anxiety, opens its sittings today. A special Congress is a very unusual thing and is convened only to deal with issues of the greatest magnitude. In the whole history of the Congress movement, now extending over nearly four decades, there have been only two special sessions before this one, and it is a matter of common knowledge that each of those sessions marked a distinct landmark in the progressive self-realisation of the national movement. The first was the session held at Bombay in 1918 under the presidency of Hassan Imam, at which the Congress first defined its attitude towards the Montagu Reforms, an attitude which with vitally important modifications has continued ever since. The second, held in Calcutta in 1920 under the presidency of Lala Lajpat Rai, was in a sense even more important, because it was at this session that Mahatma Gandhi, for the first time, unfolded his scheme of non-co-operation, and with the aid of his commanding influence and his magnetic personality persuaded the majority of the delegates to accept that scheme. The three years that have rolled by have revealed at once the strength and the weakness of that scheme, and today the Congress meets once again in a special session, to consider the momentous question, whether the Mahatma’s scheme does not call for a revision and modification on one most important point. To the superficial mind, it might seem that there is something derogatory in the attempted revision and modification of his scheme. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

