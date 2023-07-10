Subsidising news agencies

IT appears from an official statement in the Legislative Assembly that Reuters news agency and the Associated Press of India (API) are both in receipt of subsidies from the Government of India — the former getting Rs 55,200 and the latter Rs 22,740 annually. In return for these subsidies, copies of messages received through Reuters and the API are supplied daily and hourly free of any charge to each member of the Government of India, the Provincial Governors and certain other high officials who, we are sure, do not peruse their contents the moment they are received for the simple reason that these officials have their hands — and brains — full of other matters. Besides, the cables and telegrams, as received direct from the Telegraph Office, are by no means inviting in the sense that they are more or less bad — shorn of capitals, punctuation marks, articles, etc. — and sometimes, as often happens, particularly in the case of long telegrams, they are received in disconnected batches at intervals. The attractive form in which they are found in newspapers with all omissions duly supplied and headlines displayed is the joint handiwork of the editorial ‘sub’, the compositor and the printer. We believe that the majority of the officials who receive these telegrams wait for their morning or evening paper instead of wasting time deciphering the messages as they are received. So far as the Governors and other provincial officials are concerned, they are not directly concerned with happenings in the other Provinces, much less with events occurring outside India.