Subsidy to a newspaper

IN reply to a question put to the Punjab Government by an obliging member, Sardar Sunder Singh Majithia read out at a recent meeting of the Legislature Council a letter from the minor Nawab of Mamdot on the question of the subsidy paid by the Court of Wards to a Lahore newspaper from the funds of his estate. This letter does not, in our opinion, change any of the essential aspects of the case or improve the position of the Government and its officers. The Nawab only says that the grant had his full approval. We do not know that anyone ever said that it had not. The question, indeed, is not whether the grant was made with the Nawab’s approval, but who made it and what justification he had for making this use of the Ward’s funds. If the Nawab had made the grant after he had become a major, no one would have taken notice of it. He would, then, have opted as so many others have done who have helped this or any other paper to come into existence. But at the time when the grant was made the funds of the estate were not under the control of the Nawab, but under that of the Government, and the Government must accept full responsibility for the action of its officers in this matter, unless it chooses to repudiate it. As we have said already the action can be justified if the Government is able to prove that the predecessors of the Nawab or other noblemen in his position have habitually followed the practice of subsidising newspapers or it can be justified if the Government can show that the subsidising of a newspaper is one of those things that have a bearing upon the well-being of the estate or are directly conducive to improvement; or finally it can be justified if the Government can claim that the subsidising of newspapers is in accordance with its own approved and accepted practice in the management of the Ward’s estates.