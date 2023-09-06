SWARAJ AND HINDU-MUSLIM UNITY

IF we have dealt with the council boycott part of Dr Kitchlew’s recent speech at Lahore and of his interview with our representative before dealing with any other, it is not because to us it is the most important part of the two pronouncements, but only because we wanted to have those observations of the learned doctor off our mind, in respect of which we differed fundamentally from him, while dealing with his other and more solid observations. The most important parts of his pronouncements, of course, are those in which he called upon the people of India to concentrate their attention on how best to secure the release of Mahatma Gandhi, whom he rightly regarded as the visible embodiment of the spirit of Swaraj, and on the maintenance or restoration of the Hindu-Muslim unity, which he equally rightly considered to be the first essential condition for the attainment of Swaraj. On the first of these points, with which alone we can deal in this article, he said in his speech that it was only when the Hindus and Mahomedans were united in their desire to attain Swaraj that he would ask them to force the hands of the government to give them their due and that in the meantime he would ask them to place in the forefront of their programme the release of Mahatma Gandhi — the only fit person to lead the country at this critical stage. If they could effect his release, Swaraj would also come with it. In the interview, he stated the same position in different words. “I feel that the sentiment of love for Mahatmaji’s personality is so strong even at the present time,” he said, “that a cry for his release would appeal to all classes and shades of opinion.”