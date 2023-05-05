Swaraj Party’s Manifesto

THE Swaraj party has issued its manifesto regarding the campaign for the Council election. The time allowed for effecting a compromise and united action has passed, though the majority wing of the Congress urges a further extension of time. The reasons for further extension are not very clear. Obviously, it is desirable to avoid two different courses of action by the Congressmen in regard to any matter of the importance of entry into Councils. The fact that within the specified time a compromise of differences could not be made does not prove that unity of action is impossible forever. But it is difficult to see how the Swaraj party can postpone putting its programme into practice now. Any further loss of time would affect the success of the campaign by the party and frustrate its aims. It is hardly reasonable to cry halt and decry the activities of the Swaraj party for what it finds itself compelled to do under the circumstances. The party’s success in the Municipal elections in UP gives hope of a similar success in the Council elections within that province. The example of UP may well infect other provinces if similar enthusiasm is created among the public. Fortunately, the time is most favourable and salt-tax certification and other instances of bureaucratic absolutism have annoyed the country and led to numerous resignations on the part of those who had elected to cooperate with the government. They have found the futility of their policy and have already announced their intention of offering obstruction in future until a wholesome change is effected. Between their attitude and the attitude of the Swaraj party, there cannot be much difference so far as the Council procedure is concerned. It gives hope of arriving at an understanding also in dealing with Council business.