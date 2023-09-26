Swaraj Party’s policy in council

Now that the Congress has passed a permissive resolution in favour of Council Entry and stopped all propaganda against it, the question of questions before the Swaraj party is to determine, if only in broad general terms, what its policy and programme in the Council are to be. This is necessary for more reasons than one. It is by this means alone that the party can convince the country generally and the constituencies in particular that it has a special mission as an organ of India’s freedom and progress which cannot be fulfilled by any other party in the country. Secondly, it is only in this way that the party can choose candidates of the right sort, for in the absence of a proper definition of the policy and programme to which the candidates are to be definitely committed, there is nothing to prevent any candidate from posing as a Swarajist or having posed as such during the election, trying to back out as soon as the hour of trial comes. Thirdly, without a definite programme and policy like this, it is impossible for the party itself to cling together or to prevent its members from eventually drifting apart as individuals. And yet even a broad, general definition of the policy and programme which the party will advocate in the Council is by no means easy. It is a well-known fact that the party is not a homogenous body in the sense of being a body whose members all think and feel exactly alike. It is a body with admitted differences among the several groups of its members, some being for immediate and wholesale obstruction, others for obstructing only measures and policies which are bad, or at any rate not manifestly good, still others for responsive co-operation or non-co-operation.

