AT a meeting recently held in Calcutta, Mr. C.R. Das gave a clear and convincing explanation of the advantages of adopting the Swaraj Party’s programme in attaining Swaraj. The programme of activities has already been published and it has impressed upon a considerable number of Congressmen the importance of making use of the machinery of existing Councils to attain Swaraj. Some of them, however, have not been able to fully reconcile this course of action with the non-co-operation principle, as defined by Mahatma Gandhi. They have been frequently reminded of the fact that the great leader of the nation and thousands of his followers willingly suffered and are yet suffering for following the non-co-operation principle as laid down originally, and now any deviation from it by the Swaraj Party might vitiate its beneficial effects. Some entertain doubts about the actual methods to be adopted even in using the Councils and in voting or desisting from voting on the measures discussed therein consistently with the non-co-operation principles. The Council Entry programme, it is represented, involves the adoption of certain methods that are common to those who believe in active co-operation with the Government. Various electorates will be advised now, as before, not to take part in the elections by the majority wing of the Congress, while the Swaraj Party has to persuade them to follow a contrary course of action, introducing direct conflict between the two wings of the Congress and leading to confusion and possibly mutual destruction. These prospects have discouraged some and raised serious doubts in others regarding the wisdom of entering Councils.