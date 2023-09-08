WE deeply regret Mr Chintamani’s statement to a press representative that “united action between Swarajists and Liberals is out of the question”, not because we consider it feasible for the Liberals to join the Swarajists in the sense of the two immediately forming one party, but because we do consider that even without their forming one party, it is possible for them to enter into a sort of alliance for the common purpose of expediting the advent of a responsible government. Mr Chintamani said the Swaraj party could only agree to an understanding with the Liberals on the condition of their joining in a policy of indiscriminate opposition and obstruction in the Councils. “Indiscriminate opposition and obstruction in the Councils” is a question-begging phrase, but even assuming that phrase does sum up the final policy of the Swarajists — we use the word ‘final’ because we have made no secret of our opinion that the policy of this party is still necessarily in a somewhat fluid state — what is there to show that the Swarajists would not enter into an understanding with Liberals until the latter became whole-hoggers in this sense? As it is, are the Swarajists united even among themselves in their advocacy of a policy of “indiscriminate opposition and obstruction”? The plain fact is that while some of the Swarajists undoubtedly make a fetish of obstruction, some, perhaps many, among the Liberals equally undoubtedly are frightened by the very sound of that word.