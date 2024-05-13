 Swarajists and the Congress : The Tribune India

Lahore, Tuesday, May 13, 1924

Swarajists and the Congress



PANDIT Motilal Nehru has made an important statement regarding the rumours and misstatements as regards the position of Swarajists. He says: “No conference, formal or informal, between the Swarajya Party and any other party has been contemplated or held.” There is no question of a conference between two parties being held, but the rumours referred to conversations between Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Motilal Nehru and other Swaraj leaders on the policy of that party in the Council. Evidently, Panditji’s idea is that these conversations and discussions are not intended to be published. They are personal discussions about which the public need not feel much concerned. It is the most natural thing for leaders to discuss public questions on all useful occasions with Mahatmaji. These interviews will not, and need not, be published. They are certainly not conferences and the people have no reason to be anxious as to what discussions took place among them. This would certainly have been the most correct view of the matter, but for the fact that a suggestion was made that Mahatmaji did not approve the Swarajist policy of obstruction and he was not in favour of Council entry. Mahatmaji, like everybody else, has his own opinions, which he may or may not make public; but it is a matter of great importance to the people if a particular policy and programme adopted by any national party are not approved by him. Not that they will forthwith change their own views in conformity with that of the greatest leader in India. But it will lead to their reconsideration of the matter disapproved by him in the light of the reasons in support of the view taken.

