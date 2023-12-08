SWARAJISTS IN PUNJAB

IT is difficult at the present moment to do anything more than offer a few general observations on the results of the elections in Punjab. The first and most important of these observations is that in spite of the sweeping victories which Swarajist candidates, and those who are of Swarajist sympathies, have won, the position of the party in this province will compare unfavourably with that in any other province with which it can properly be compared. This is in the main due to three causes; firstly, the weakness of the non-Mahomedan population in the matter of representation; secondly, the lack of avowed Swarajist sympathies on the part of the Mahomedan electorate; thirdly, the failure the Swaraj party, owing to its late appearance in the field, to nominate a sufficient number of candidates and educate a sufficient number of constituencies in an electioneering sense. The importance of the first of these causes may be judged from the fact that in most of the other provinces of which the results are known, the bulk of the Swarajist candidates have been returned by the non-Mahomedan constituencies. As regards the second, one has only to know what has happened in Bengal to form an idea of what might have happened in our own case, if only the Mahomedan community in this province had been as much and as strongly Swarajist in its sympathies as it is in that province. In spite of the influences at work in every province to prevent the success of Swarajists, that politically advanced province has returned as many as 19 Mussalman Swarajists out of a total of 39 allotted to the community.