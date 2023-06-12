Swarajya Party and Council Elections

EVER since it came to be known that an influential section of the Congress was going to contest the ensuing elections, the question has again and again been asked as to what would distinguish the conduct and the general attitude of this party in the Legislatures from those of the Liberals who are already members of those bodies. The answer has always been obvious, and has now been made clear. At its recent meeting at Bombay, the party’s General Council resolved that candidates on behalf of the party to contest elections either to a Provincial Council or the Legislative Assembly shall be elected either by the Provincial Committee of the party or the General Committee or by a Sub-Committee of either appointed in this regard; that no candidate who is not a member of the party and no member of the party whose candidature has not been approved in the prescribed manner shall be recognised by the party as its representative; that no member of the party shall be allowed to stand as a rival candidate to a duly elected candidate of the party, any member of the party who does stand as a candidate in defiance of this rule being deemed to have severed his connection with the party; and lastly, that the selected representatives of the party shall have to sign a written undertaking to the effect that they will faithfully follow the principles and policy of the party as laid down in its programme passed at Allahabad on February 22, 1923, and shall strictly observe all rules and carry out all instructions which may from time to time be issued by the General Council for the guidance of the party members in the legislatures. These rules, if observed, will differentiate a member of the party in the Council from all other members of the Council.