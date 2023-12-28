Tej Bahadur Sapru’s address

THE Presidential address of Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru at the Sixth Session of the All-India National Liberal Federation held at Poona on Wednesday easily divides itself into two parts. In the first, he dealt with the question which was naturally uppermost in his mind. Unhappily, Dr Sapru had already spoken on this subject so often and so fully that it was not his fault that he had little or nothing to add to what he had already said. Regarding the general position of Indians in the Empire, he was, of course, hopeful as ever. He was forced to add, however, that in one case, that of British Columbia, the position today was worse than when he was in England, in as much as the Parliament of that Colony had now definitely “expressed its unwillingness to make any concessions in favour of Indians in regard to franchise”. The Kenya question, too, on the re-opening of which Dr Sapru had congratulated himself and his country, had become further complicated since his return to India. “Since I arrived in India,” he said, “I have learnt that the Kenya legislature has introduced an Immigration Ordinance which is extremely drastic in its character, and which if allowed to become law will practically stop Indian emigration to Kenya.” In both cases, Dr Sapru trusts the machinery devised by himself to have that justice done to India to which she is entitled. In the case of British Columbia, he pins his faith on the promise by Mr Mackenzie King at the Imperial Conference that he would “give every facility to our Committee.” In the case of Kenya, which is a Crown Colony, his hope is in the not improbable advent of “a more favourable Government”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.