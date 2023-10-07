TEST OF THE REFORMS

FIVE years have elapsed since the authors of the Report on Indian Constitutional Reforms turned down the Congress League proposals for a bold advance in a responsible government and set up a scheme of their own for attaining that end in stages. “It is unsound,” they said, “that the Legislature and the Executive should derive their power from and be responsible to different authorities.” The Congress League Scheme, they contended, “provided no solution for a deadlock such as there would be in England, by means of a change of government,” and they professed the intention of producing, with their own scheme, “smooth and harmonious progress”. They disclaimed any desire “to produce deadlocks” or any wish “to advance only by first making a government impossible.” The keynote of their policy was to introduce responsibility “in a spirit of mutual goodwill and devotion to common interests”. It was even promised that their reforms would put “India on the road to a responsible government with the prospect of winning her way to the ultimate goal — her progress hindered, it may be, by hills and rough places, but finding the road nowhere swept away by floods and landslides.” Has this promise been in any measure redeemed within the past five years? Has there been any real progress in the matter of responsibility? And even if any progress is claimed, has it been accompanied by harmony? Where is the vaunted spirit of goodwill? Is there any tangible evidence anywhere of India winning her way to the goal and is not the way rather hindered from start to finish by mountains and rough places — the road swept away by floods and landslides and the hopes of the travellers dashed?

