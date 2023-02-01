TESTING THE REFORMS

OF all the Provincial Governors, Sir William Marris is the only one who has shown how to test the Reforms with a view to making them a success, and the fact that he has shown it so early in his career as Governor of the United Provinces is a good sign. The two measures by which he has signalised his accession to this high office — the withdrawal of the Criminal Law Amendment Act from the Province and the release of political prisoners — were both urged by the Legislative Council, and in both cases the Council had behind it a united public opinion. It is obvious that if the Reforms are to be properly tried and healthy conventions are to grow up in India as they have grown up elsewhere, it can only be by the head of the Government in such cases giving effect to the wishes of the Council, as Sir Marris has given effect to them in these cases. He is not bound to do so under the law. That is why the question is one of establishing a constitutional precedent instead of mere legality. It is only where the head of the Government has a discretion that he can help the growth of popular government by so using his authority as to confer more power and responsibility on the representatives of the people. Where there is no such discretion, the head of the Government cannot do either more or less than what the law prescribes, and the question of the growth of the Constitution, except by Acts of Parliament, can have no meaning. The Government of India Act does vest a very wide discretion in the Governor, and that if only he could be trusted to use this discretion with a single eye to the development of the constitutional machinery and the extension of people’s rights, what Lord Peel said in his despatch about there being “room within the structure of the Constitution for the legislatures to develop” would be true.