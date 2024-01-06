NOT only the weight of public opinion but also the force of argument was on the side of the Opposition in the debate concerning the Akali leaders’ trial that took place at the first meeting of the new Punjab Legislative Council. The government had already obtained Rs 25,000 from the council in October for the conduct of the trial. It now wanted another lakh rupees for the same purpose. And yet the authorities were fully aware of the extreme unpopularity of the policy that had led to this trial both in the council and outside it; and Sir John Maynard, in order to make a show of reasonableness and the government’s love of economy, expressed its readiness to abate the demand by half and actually did so. The Opposition, however, could not be misled by this astute move on the part of the Finance Member, and more than one member asked the government whether it was a real reduction in expenditure or whether the government proposed to come forward at the next session of the council with a fresh demand. As regards that straightforward question, the government maintained a discreet silence. Nor had the government any explanation to give as to why they attached such extraordinary importance to the trial, and why it was considered imperative to appoint a special counsel on an exorbitant fee for the prosecution of the Akali leaders. The argument that this was necessitated by the defence employing able lawyers was unconvincing. In the first place, this argument ignored actual facts. It was long after the government had retained a special counsel that the accused engaged their lawyers; and the government had no means of knowing beforehand the identity of the lawyers whom the latter would employ for their defence.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.