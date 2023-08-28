THE ALI BROTHERS’ OPPORTUNITY

THE Ali brothers have either been or are about to be released after serving their sentences. Differences of opinion have been there and will be there both as regards the political views of the two brothers, and as regards the manner in which they have sometimes chosen to express those views. But no well-informed person has ever questioned either their sincerity of purpose or their deep religious convictions, or the steadfastness and courage with which they have pursued the path they have chalked out for themselves. It is these qualities which have won them the almost unique regard in which they are held by the bulk of their community at this moment, and the high place they fill in the public life of their country. It is these qualities that have won them in the heart of the greatest Indian of our time (MK Gandhi) — one who in so many respects stands almost at the opposite pole — the admiration and esteem which again and again found expression in his speeches and writings. And it is these qualities, more than any special set of political views represented by them, that explain the keen interest with which the release of the two brothers is at this moment looked forward to all over the country, entirely irrespective of all differences of creed, of political ideals or political methods. But the interest in this case is accompanied by an equally lively sense of expectation. The country which will welcome the Ali brothers today is in some essential respects a very different country from that which about this time two years ago expressed its poignant regret at their forcible removal from the field of their labours.